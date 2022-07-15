Paolo Ballesteros to host Drag Race Philippines

KNOWN for impersonating male and female celebrities through his makeup transformations, television host, actor, and makeup artist Paolo Ballesteros has been named as the main host of Drag Race Philippines, the show’s official Instagram account announced on July 12.

Drag Race Philippines is the Filipino version of the Drag Race franchise which aim to find the next “Drag Superstar.” It is based on the original American competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Paolo Elito Macapagal Ballesteros IV is currently a co-host of the Philippines’ longest running noontime show, Eat Bulaga!

He has also starred in films, most notably Die Beautiful where he played Trisha, a trans pageant queen whose last wish was to have different celebrity transformations at his wake. The role earned him the Best Actor award at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival. In 2019, he starred in the hit comedy film The Panti Sisters alongside Martin del Rosario and Christian Bables.

Mr. Ballesteros will join former Drag Race contestant Jiggly Caliente, who is a judge in the show.

Drag Race Philippines will premiere worldwide on Aug. 17 at WOW Presents Plus, the online streaming service of World of Wonder, the producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It will also stream on Discovery+ in the Philippines. — MAPS