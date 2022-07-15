Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars 2021

DIRECTED by Susumu Yamaguchi, the Japanese animated film Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars 2021 follows Nobita, who picks up a small rocket from which a small humanoid alien named Papi comes out. He came to Earth to escape from the army of his planet. When the army follows Papi to Earth, Doreamon and friends end up going off-world to save Papi and his planet. The film features the voices of Megumi Ohara, Wasabi Mizuta, and Yumi Kakazu.

MTRCB Rating: PG