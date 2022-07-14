Dining In/Out (07/14/22)

1 of 6

Hendrick’s Gin holds pop-up bars

HENDRICK’S GIN now offers gin for cucumbers. Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade Stand pop-up goes to The After Hours Bar in Quezon City where the Cucumber Currency Exchange will return. On July 15-16 from 6 to 9 p.m., The After Hours Bar will accept cucumbers as legal tender, allowing guests to exchange a cucumber for a Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade. Those who wish to participate must be over 21 and have proof of identification, and only one drink per person can be redeemed. Each cucumber may only be exchanged for a single measure of Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade. Meanwhile, every purchase of two Hendrick’s cocktails will entitle customers to a complimentary glass of Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade and a Hendrick’s fan. The promotion is valid from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Seasonal menus, new restaurants at City of Dreams

CITY of Dreams Manila has opened new restaurants and highlights new-style Japanese, Filipino, and Southeast Asian seasonal menus this July. Japanese-Peruvian fine dining restaurant Nobu Manila is offering a new eight-course seasonal tasting menu at P6,210 per head, available until September. Haliya’s seasonal Alimango Festival menu is available until the end of July, and Asian hawker food-inspired restaurant Red Ginger also offers assorted Southeast Asian dishes, ranging from Malay-style prawn fritters to a Singaporean-style curry sandwich. Meanwhile, new restaurants have opened at The Shops at the Boulevard. The Roman-style pizzeria Rossi Pizza seats up to 72 guests and is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Signature dishes include the Capricciosa pizza and Rossi’s carbonara. Mango Tree serves contemporary Thai food, with some menu highlights being the Stir-fried crab in curry sauce and the Steamed sea bass with lime sauce. The new Mango Tree outlet is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, and until midnight every Friday and Saturday. Diners on the lookout for the newest authentic Korean barbecue experience at the resort can head out to J. Park Garden and savor popular samgyeopsal with traditional grill-in-table in a modern setting. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Known for its ensaymada and cheese rolls, a new branch of the iconic Filipino café Mary Grace is also opening at The Boulevard. Café Mary Grace is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Marco Polo Ortigas marks 8th year with dining offers

TO marks its eight years of service, the different Marco Polo restaurants present special offers to their diners. Café Pronto serves a Frozen Raspberry Chocolate Crunch Cake throughout July. The whole cake is available for P1,965. For the whole month of July, Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin is offering a 20% discount on its Whole Peking Duck. The Connect Lounge serves an elevated English or Asian Afternoon High Tea experience which includes savory snacks, sweet treats, and a choice of two glasses of Prosecco (P2,288) or Tropical Mimosa (P1,888) — available daily from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. for July. Finally, guests can order signature cocktails, ranging from the free-flowing Classic Mojito (P998) and Raspberry Margarita (P1,118) to cocktails by the glass — Mabuhay Manila (P320) and Coffee Martini (P200). These will be available Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge. For more information about Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila, its promotions, and available stay packages, call 7720-7777 or visit marcopolohotels.com.

Hearty comfort food from Newport City

FOR the entire July, Newport City’s two main wings are serving up hearty dishes fit for every mood. At the Newport Grand Wing, Casa Buenas is doing a unique take on the classic Pinoy soup with Sopa de Pollo for P488 net per serving. At Silk Road in the gaming area, bowls of Claypot Congee are available in chicken, pork, or fish variants for P228 net. Over at the Newport Garden Wing, on the second floor, Happy 8 is serving Chicken Abalone Soup for P888 net. At the ground floor, the Garden Wing Cafe’s Hearty Bowl vegetable and corn soup is available for P250 net. Victoria Harbour Cafe within the Newport Garden Wing’s ground floor gaming area offers Black Chicken Soup for P350 net. The Asian Veggie Stir-fry in Asian sauce is available for P280 net. Throughout July, Hilton Manila’s Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise is offering special Clay Pot Delicacies, while Oori at Sheraton Manila treats guests to a Healthy Ginseng Chicken with Abalone Soup. Hotel Okura Manila’s Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato has a traditional Shabu Shabu Menu. Indulge in a luxurious Double-boiled Abalone with Dates and Coconut Broth and other traditional Cantonese dishes at Marriott Manila Hotel’s signature Chinese restaurant, Man Ho. For more information on the latest offers at Newport City, visit www.rwmanila.com.

Krispy Kreme marks 85 with new treats

THIS year, Krispy Kreme celebrates its 85th birthday by launching three New Original treats. The New Chocolate Birthday Drip Cake is available until July 31 and can be bought per piece or in half-dozen, dozen, and double dozen boxes. Prices start at P55. Additionally, Krispy Kreme is selling a limited-edition Mini Chocolate Glaze doughnut with Birthday Sprinkles, with the prices starting at P215 for a box of 16. Minis are also available in Original Glazed flavor. Also being released is a new drink called the Mixed Berry Birthday Chiller, which will only be available for a limited time, at an introductory price of P180 for a 16 oz. cup.

MZ Skin and Madame Fù offer afternoon tea

ASIAN fusion restaurant Madame Fù collaborates with MZ Skin to create “The Luminosity” Afternoon Tea experience, inspired by the luxury skincare brand. Guests who order the MZ Skin x Madame Fù “The Luminosity” Afternoon Tea will receive an exclusive gift set including Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Brightening Eye Complex (mini-size), Rest & Revive Restorative Placenta & Stem Cell Night Serum (mini-size) and a Glow Boost Ampoule. The MZ Skin x Madame Fù “The Luminosity” Afternoon Tea will be available to order in Madame Fu Cafe in Central District, Hong Kong from July 1 to Aug. 31. For reservations, e-mail Reservations@madamefu.com.hk. For details visit www.madamefu.com.hk.