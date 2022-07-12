Tickets for Maroon 5 concert out in August

CONCERT promoter Live Nation Philippines has announced the ticket details on American pop rock band Maroon 5’s concert on Dec. 8, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket prices to Maroon 5’s 2022 World Tour start from P2,500 (general admission) and go all the way up to P23,500 (Floor Standing).

Tickets will go on sale online and at ticket outlets at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, with pre-sale for fan club members on Aug. 4, and Live Nation Philippines on Aug. 5. Tickets will be available at www.smtickets.com and SM Ticket outlets.

The six-piece band — composed of current members Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar — will visit the country for the first time in three years for the 2022 World Tour.

The last time the band performed in the Philippines was in March 2019 when it was a stop on their Red Pill Blues Tour. That concert was also held in the same venue.

Maroon 5 rose to popularity with the release of their debut album Songs About Jane in 2002 which had the singles “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Sunday Morning.” Throughout their career, the band has won three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and eight Billboard Music Awards, among others. Their latest album, Jordi, released in 2021 featured the single “Memories, “Nobody’s Love,” “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “Lost,” and “Lovesick”.

For concert updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/livenationph — MAPS