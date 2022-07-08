Arts & Culture (07/08/22)

1 of 3

Music video features ABS-CBN stars

ABS-CBN stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin appear in the music video of Ace Banzuelo’s chart-topping electronic ballad “Muli,” which has been the most streamed OPM song on Spotify and Apple Music for more than a month now. It continues to make an impact on several music charts worldwide, reaching No. 1 on Apple Music Viral Hits — Philippines, No. 2 on Spotify Top 50 — Philippines and Spotify Viral 50 — Philippines, No. 3 on Apple Music Top 100: Philippines, and No. 6 on Spotify Viral 50 — Global. “Muli” has also landed on Spotify Viral 50 charts in four other territories: UAE, Singapore, Canada, and New Zealand.

GMA Network tops Facebook, TikTok

ON FACEBOOK, GMA Network is the top Philippine media organization with 22,126,213 likes as of June 2022. According to Sprout Social, for the first half of 2022, GMA Network’s Facebook page similarly leads in terms of Public Engagements by 72% against its closest media competitor. GMA Network also has 1.1 million followers on Tik Tok. Some of its top posts are from the daily showbiz news updates Kapuso Showbiz News and the #GMAPaNoticeChallenge, an acting challenge where fans can make their own versions of scenes from GMA shows with the best ones getting featured on the GMA Network account. GMA Network is @gmanetwork on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Kenneth Cobonpue in Smart Infinity documentary

FURNITURE designer Kenneth Cobonpue will headline the next episode of Smart Infinity’s Infinite Legacies documentary series on July 10, 7 p.m., on Cignal, Cignal Play, or Smart GigaPlay. Mr. Cobonpue will also speak about his advocacies at an Infinity Exclusives event happening on July 8 at the Interior Crafts of the Islands, Inc., in Cebu City. Replays are available on Smart’s GigaPlay App. For more details, follow Smart Infinity’s Instagram account @smartinfinity or visit smart.com.ph/infinity.