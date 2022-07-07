New restaurants open in City of Dreams Manila

1 of 2

CITY of Dreams Manila has opened new restaurants at The Shops at the Boulevard. Here is a rundown of the establishments offering Italian, Thai, and Korean cuisine.

ROSSI PIZZA

Adjacent to Jing Ting and Hidemasa, Rossi Pizza is a casual trattoria that serves Roman-style pizza, known for its scrocchiarella (light, crispy texture), which consists of a mix of five different flours made with Italian grains, water, olive oil, and salt that has been matured in 18 hours of low temperature.

Among the chef’s recommendations are: Capricciosa pizza (with, prosciutto cotto, champignon, artichokes, and olives); the classic Margherita with basil; Quattro Formaggi (with parmesan, gorgonzola and taleggio cheeses). Vegetarians will delight in the Funghi (creamed mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, vegan TVP and arugula); and Vegana (eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, and onion).

Rossi seats 72 guests and is open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

MANGO TREE

Explore Thai cuisine served in a contemporary 148-seater restaurant with private dining rooms that seat 10 to 70 diners.

Founded in 1994, the restaurant chain’s bestsellers are: Pla Neung Ma-naow or Steamed Sea Bass with Lime Sauce (sea bass, chili, lime, lemongrass, basil, tom yum, served with seafood sauce) Phad Phong Ka Ree or Stir-fried Crab in Curry Sauce (signature crab meat with egg and yellow curry sauce); Massaman Kha Gae or Mussaman Australian Lamb Shank (slow cooked lamb shank with mussaman curry, potatoes, peanuts, onion); and Phad Thai Goong (stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp, roasted peanuts, tofu, chili flakes, bean sprouts, lime, and egg net).

Mango Tree is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

J. PARK GARDEN KOREAN RESTAURANT

Korean barbecue restaurant J. Park Garden serves samgyeopsal on a traditional grill-in-table albeit in a modern setting. Premium samgyeopsal, Korean beef, Wagyu, and US beef ribs are available, along with ala carte fare that includes Korean stews and soups such as Bulgogi Jeongol (beef hotpot) and Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew); noodle dishes such as Mul Naengmyeon (cold wheat noodles), and Japchae (stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables); and other well-loved snack items like teokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake), gimbap (seaweed rice roll), and mandu (dumpling).

J.Park Garden seats 76 guests and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.

CAFÉ MARY GRACE

Café Mary Grace is the home of ensaymadas, cheese rolls, and fresh-from-the-oven pastries and cakes. It also offers all-day breakfast items, soups, salads, pastas, and sandwiches complemented by signature drinks — including their famous hot chocolate.

Café Mary Grace is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.