After her first scheduled performance in the Philippines was stymied by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, seven-time Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish takes her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Manila. The concert will be on Aug. 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Paranaque.

Ms. Eilish was scheduled to perform in Manila in September 2020 as part of the Where Do We Go? World Tour which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the singer-songwriter first gained recognition in 2015 for the song “Ocean Eyes.” In 2020, her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won the Grammy Album of the Year award, making her the youngest artist to win the award at the age of 18. In 2022, Ms. Eilish won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” — the theme song of the James Bond film of the same title.

Her concert at the Mall of Asia Arena will have a standing section open to adults and minors 13 to 17 years old accompanied by a guardian. The seated section will be open to patrons aged 10 and above. Only fully vaccinated patrons will be allowed at the venue.

Ticket prices range from P3,081 to P14,93.

Tickets are available for Fan Club pre-sale on June 24, Live Nation Philippines pre-sale on June 25 (10 a.m.) and public sale on June 27 (10 a.m.), via smtickets.com and its outlets. — MAPS