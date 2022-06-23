THE THIRD time was not the charm for Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette as she announced the cancellation of the Manila stop of her Jagged Little Pill tour. The concert had been originally scheduled for 2020, and then again for 2021, and was cancelled both times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This last time, the Jagged Little Pill concert was scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“To my friends in Philippines, I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming Jagged Little Pill Anniversary tour dates have been cancelled (I am framing it to myself that I am postponing for another time),” Ms. Morrisette posted on her Facebook page. “I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug.”

The local concert promoter Ovation Productions gave as reasons for the cancellation “scheduling issues and to the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.”

“[I]n consultation with her management, Ovation Productions feels it’s best to refund the ticket holders now and [we] have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time,” said a post on the promoter’s Facebook page.

All the purchased tickets will receive a full refund, said the promoter, noting that the refunds will be “processed at point of purchase to the original payment method used for purchase.”

Details on how to get refunds for both cash and online ticket purchases can be found on the Facebook page of Ovation Productions. — MAPS