What to See This  Week (06/03/22)

The Other Side

A SWEDISH thriller, The Other Side (a.k.a. The Evil Next Door) follows a family — a father, his son, and girlfriend — that moves into a new house. When he’s out of town working, the son makes a new “friend” next door. Written and directed by Oskar Mellander and Tord Danielsson, the film stars Dilan Gwyn, Eddie Eriksson Dominguez, Linus Wahlgren, Henrik Norlén, Jakob Fahlstedt, and Janna Granström. Roger Moore of Movie Nation writes: “So many B-movies have used this very plot that The Evil Next Door is pretty much in the horror movie public domain the moment it opens.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a low score of 33%, and it has an audience score of 38%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Motherly

SINGLE mother Kate and her daughter try to start a new life after her husband, who was convicted of murdering a young girl, kills himself in prison and leaves a cryptic note. Kate’s motherly instincts are soon pushed to the limit when the dead child’s grieving parents invade her farmhouse, demanding the truth in exchange for her own daughter’s safety. Directed by Craig David Wallace, the film stars Lora Burke, Tessa Kozma, Kristen MacCulloch, Nick Smyth, Colin Paradine, and Angel Gallego. The Hollywood News’ Kat Hughes writes, “As expertly as the acting in Motherly is, the film does suffer from an issue with its narrative. Although the story relies heavily on its mysterious component, said component doesn’t quite have enough flesh on its bones.” Review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 86%, and it has an audience score of 73%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13