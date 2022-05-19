Resorts World Manila (RWM) launched on May 19 an umbrella program that unifies its sustainability campaigns.

Called “I Love Earth,” the program ensures that responsible and sustainable waste material handling will be implemented across the RMW portfolio, which consists ofMarriott Hotel Manila, Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City, Hilton Hotel Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel and Hotel Okura Manila.

“The vision is to repurpose the world through sustainable living,” said Kingson Sian, RWM president and chief executive officer, at the campaign launch in Sheraton Manila. “It has to come from the heart, because it often involves hard decisions and sacrifices that we can only make if we are truly committed.”

“Heart,” in the context of the program, is an acronym that stands for healthy, responsible, and sustainable sourcing; environmental impact; active engagement, benchmarks, and certification; reform, reduce, recycle, and repurpose; and transformation through teaching, training, and technology.

The first initiative, signed on the same day, is a partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc., that recovers and recycles waste electronics and electronic equipment.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of RWM’s hotel brands, ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc., and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“There is no Planet B. Our answer is here,” Mr. Sian said.

Added Bruce Winton, Marriot Manila general manager and Marriot International’s multi-property vice president for the Philippines: “Showing our love for the earth is one of urgent necessity. … [We at Marriot] believe that what gets measured and reported gets done exponentially.”

A council, chaired by Mr. Winton, will meet monthly for benchmarking.

Previous sustainability campaigns include solar installation, district cooling (an energy infrastructure that reduces the strain on the electric grid caused by air conditioning), and the use of cage-free eggs. — P. B. Mirasol