ENTRIES to the short film competition of this year’s Pelikulaya: LGBTIA+ Film Festival, conducted by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), are currently being accepted until May 13. Held in celebration of Pride Month, the second edition of the film fest will be held from June 10 to 26. It will be an online-onsite hybrid format.

According to an FDCP press release, Pelikulaya “aims to champion equality for the members of the LGBTQIA+ community and transcend the notion of acceptance as mere tolerance but as genuine understanding and celebration of diversity.”

This year’s film festival carries the theme, “Pantay-pantay, Iba’t ibang Kulay!” (The Different Colors are Equal). It also aims to focus on underrepresented members of the community, particularly on trans visibility.

“Interested applicants [to the Short Film Competition] are encouraged to tackle the less talked about, less understood identities, and experiences within the LGBTQIA+ community to further promotion of equality and acceptance of differences,” the press release stated.

Aside from the Short Film Competition, Pelikulaya 2022 will have a showcase of LGBTQIA+-themed feature films, special opening and closing films, and live activities at FDCP’s Cinematheque Centers in Manila, Iloilo, Negros, Davao, and Nabunturan. The feature films will also be screened online on the FDCP Channel.

The Pelikulaya LGBTQIA+ Short Film Competition is accepting 20-minute short narrative films by Filipino members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The films must have been completed within the last two years (Jan. 2020 to May 2022).

Ten short films will be selected as finalists which will be announced on June 2. The 10 films will be screened at the FDCP Cinematheque Centers from June 10 to 26.

The competition includes cash prizes of P35,000 for the winners of Best Short Film, Best Director, Audience Choice Award, Special Jury Prize, and Special Mention.

“We have always believed in the power of films and of storytelling in transcending boundaries of gender and biases. Pelikulaya is not just a film festival, it is an effort and a movement towards raising awareness, calling for equality, and a way of showing allegiance to the causes of the LGBTQIA+ community,” FDCP Chairperson and CEO, Mary Liza B. Diño-Seguerra was quoted as saying in a statement.

For more information on the competition requirements, visit https://fdcp.ph/updates/fdcp-now-accepting-entries-lgbtqia-film-festival. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/fdcpchannel.