Arthaland offers virtual tours for Laguna township

By Jenina P. Ibañez, Reporter

ARTHALAND Corp. is launching guided virtual tours for its township development Sevina Park in Biñan, Laguna, while some prospective buyers hold off on purchases while unable to see the property during the lockdown.

Interest in the development in terms of e-mails and calls spiked by around 100% during the lockdown, but Arthaland SVP for Sales Operations Oliver L. Chan confirmed in an online interview on Thursday that there has been some delays in purchases as buyers wait for the lifting of the lockdown.

“That’s normal as of the moment, but I think it’s more of the Filipino culture that they want to see it themselves, so during the hard ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) we did get some people saying that okay I’m very much interested but can I wait until after the ECQ so I can visit the model units?” he said, adding that some customers decided to purchase units after online meetings.

The virtual tours, guided by Arthaland sales people, will be launched on June 30.

“The guided virtual tour shows completely the different specifications and advantages of investing in our project,” Mr. Chan said.

Details on Sevina Park can also be viewed via their mobile application. Arthaland will also put up a virtual concierge on the property, where individuals can speak to a customer service representative through a monitor.

The spike in interest, according to Vice-President for Marketing Ma. Angelina B. Magsanoc, comes from a shift in priorities among buyers during the pandemic.

“The crisis has really reinforced or has changed the mindset of people significantly. Before, walang pake with the environment, they’re not really into it… people’s priorities have changed. It’s now into keeping safe, keeping healthy, so that’s why our sustainable projects now are highlighted,” she said.

She said the property offers large open spaces and uses non-toxic materials. The air filter and air-conditioning systems are screened by the US Green Building Council.

The eight-hectare Sevina Park is the first township in the country to attain the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certification for neighborhood development.

Mr. Chan said that to achieve the certification, Arthaland paid attention to the types of materials used in designing the property and disposal measures during construction, and incorporated rain water collection for plant irrigation, among others.

The township has a total of 108 vilas ranging from two to four bedrooms with 138 to 182 square meters each.

Amenities include a social hall, fitness hub, game area, yoga and dance studio, a children’s play area, open activity laws, walking paths, activity deck, a 25-meter pool, leisure pool, children’s pool, and sun deck.

The company had sold 90% of its first tranche a few weeks after its first release in November, rolling out a second tranche by February 2020.

Turnover of villas begins in mid-2021 or up to the third quarter next year, while turnover for apartments and the commercial block will be scheduled for a later date.

Mr. Chan said that Arthaland continues to be on track in its five times growth in five years plan.










