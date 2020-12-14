ARTA launches push to organize agency-level bodies in fight vs red tape

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has launched a campaign to install red tape-reduction committees at all government agencies, which it billed as necessary to make public services more “citizen-centric.”

“It is indeed our sincerest desire that through this issuance every representation of the Philippine government will have a citizen-centric mindset and will strive hard to provide ways and means to give more efficient public service for the Filipino people,” ARTA Director-General Jeremiah B. Belgica said at the virtual rollout of the guidelines for forming such committees on Monday.

He added, “Hindi na po kakailanganin dapat ng taumbayan ng mga fixers na syang nagbibigay ng mas mabilis na proseso bagamat ito ay iligal. Tayo na po, ang ARTA, at sa tulong ng mga committees na ito ang magiging fixer ng kanilang problema. Fixer na walang bayad. Fixer na tama (The public should no longer resort to illegal fixers for faster service. Let us do the right thing and be the fixers ourselves, without pay.)”

Mr. Belgica approved on Sept. 30 Memorandum Circular No. 2020-07, which sets the guidelines for organizing such committees, in compliance with the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

The memorandum is applicable to all government agencies including state universities and colleges, local government units, and government-owned or controlled corporations, among others.

Under the guidelines, the committee will be composed of a chairperson, a vice chairperson, and at least five members.

“It shall be composed of a number of members who are institutionally tasked to identify, develop, implement, and review policies and monitor processes,” it said.

The committee will also be responsible for ensuring that the host agency complies with the requirements of the ease of doing business law. — Arjay L. Balinbin