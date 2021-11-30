THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said it is carrying out a nationwide information campaign to increase public awareness of its ease of doing business and anti-red tape initiatives.

ARTA Director General Jeremiah B. Belgica said the initiative, known as the “cARTAravan,” will be conducted in partnership with local government units (LGUs). The campaign was launched Monday in San Fernando, La Union.

“The cARTAravan sends a message that the train of reform is now making rounds all over the Philippines,” Mr. Belgica said in a statement.

Mr. Belgica said members of the LGU committee against red tape should be the responders in the event of reports of red tape in their jurisdictions.

The campaign kickoff involves compliance checks in Rosales, Lingayen, and Dagupan, Pangasinan.

Mr. Belgica also encouraged the public to report any instances of red tape to ARTA.

“Kung kayo po ay nahihirapan sa proseso na hinihingan kayo at kayo po ay nagtatagal dahil inuupuan ang mga papel ninyo, gusto po naming ipaalam sa inyo na hindi na normal ’yan sa panahon ngayon. Kung hindi niyo alam na mayroong batas, narito po kami para sabihin sa inyo na magsumbong po kayo sa amin” (If you encounter any difficulties, including any demands made on you, or any delays because your papers are not being acted on, those are no longer considered acceptable. If you’re not aware of the (ease of doing business) law, we are here to ask you to report such incidents to us), Mr. Belgica said.

ARTA Deputy Director General Ernesto V. Perez said the full implementation of Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act will ultimately benefit everyone.

“It will improve, not only our competitiveness ranking, but it will also provide opportunities to our fellow Filipinos to have employment and businesses,” Mr. Perez said.

According to ARTA, the caravan will visit in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and Cagayan Valley in the following days, and will inspect other LGUs in the Visayas next week. Other regions will be visited next year. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave