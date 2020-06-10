ARTA extends deadline for streamlining regulations

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is extending the deadline for government agencies to report on their compliance with a Palace order to streamline regulation.

The deadline for compliance reports is now July 25. ARTA had asked the Office of the President for an extension of the initial March deadline, citing disruptions due to the lockdown.

Government agencies under Administrative Order No. 23 must reform their processes to do away with excessive, redundant, or burdensome regulation.

ARTA said that all national government agencies, local government units, and government-owned or-controlled corporations must submit compliance reports, which include information on their citizen’s charters.

The citizen’s charter is the official document that outlines the agency’s service standards.

“Other than communicating the service standards of the office, it shall also serve as the basis for establishing liability of all erring government employees involved in unnecessary red tape and corruption,” ARTA said.

The report should include details about the services offered to the public, laws that empower the agency to regulate or provide the services, the list of regulations and issuances, as well as details on procedures, processing time, and fees.

Reports may only be submitted electronically. — Jenina P. Ibañez










