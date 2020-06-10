Art, antiques, and furniture at León Gallery’s Mid-Year Auction

A RARE three-panel collaboration by Mauro Malang Santos, Ang Kiukok and Hugo Yonzon, Jr. called Goddesses is one of the highlights of León Gallery’s upcoming The Spectacular Mid-Year Auction 2020 on June 20.

The auction will be held at 2 p.m. at the Eurovilla I ground-floor galleries at Rufino corner Legaspi Streets, Legaspi Village, Makati.

Described by the auction house as a “unique reimagination of the Creation Story [that] breaks free from European Catholic iconography not only by rendering Adam and Eve as Filipinos in color and physique but also by innovatively melding the three masters’ signature cubist abstractions.

“More than these, the triptych goes further by using a playful palette and cleverly populating the familiar biblical scene with elements from Philippine culture and its influences. Thus, looking closer one sees a hiding sun, a chicken, and a jeepney as well as water nymphs, a very detailed Tree of Life, and even the word ‘Hello’ written twice,” it said in a press release.

Paintings by top Filipinas artists are also up for auction: Anita Magsaysay Ho’s take on rural life Untitled (Barrio Scene); Pacita Abad’s proto-primitivist Untitled, which borrows elements from pre-colonial tribal art; Betsy Westendorp’s Kakawate Tree in Tagaytay, a landscape featuring a view of Taal Volcano with a flicker of red-orange; and contemporary visual artist Marina Cruz’s hyperrealistic work Red Blue and White Stripes Swimming.

Other lots up for auction are Juvenal Sanso’s Flower Garden, Justin Nuyda’s Abstract Landscape, Jason Montinola’s Untitled, Jigger Cruz’s Sunflower with Beer and Peanuts, Lao Lianben’s A Matter, Mark Justiniani’s Spectator, and, Antonio Garcia Llamas’s Nude.

To view the Spectacular Mid-Year Auction 2020 catalogue as well as register to bid, visit www.leon-gallery.com.










