Arroyo tells Palace budget saga almost over

MALACAÑANG on Thursday said there is no need to apply pressure on Congress to pass the proposed 2019 National Budget because it will be passed in February.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo said Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo told him that the 2019 Budget is “almost passed.”

“I was with Speaker Arroyo. She mentioned that most likely it will pass,” he said.

Asked when exactly it will be passed, he said: “She did not say anything, but she did say it was almost passed.”

“Most likely first or second week of February,” he added.

Asked about whether the Palace needs to press Congress for the immediate passage of the 2019 Budget, he said: “No need. I am sure they will pass it. They are all concerned about the services, the infrastructures that will be affected.”

On Jan. 14, Majority Leader Rolando G. Andaya, Jr. of the first district of Camarines Sur filed a petition for a writ of mandamus before the Supreme Court to compel Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno to release the fourth round of government salary increases even ahead of the approval of the proposed budget for this year.

Asked for comment, Mr. Panelo said: “If the budget is approved, then the petition becomes moot and academic.”

The fourth tranche of salary increases, which should have taken effect on Jan. 1, is the final round of the salary standardization law which started in 2016, as authorized by Executive Order No. 201. — Arjay L. Balinbin