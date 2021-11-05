Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, gives its valued customers more reasons to shop and enjoy early holiday shopping.

You can grab this chance to shop amazing home deals and enjoy big discounts with WILCON 11.11 SALE! Homeowners and builders can get up to 50% off on a wide range of home products.

The promo runs on November 11-13, 2021. Customers can avail of the discount at all Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials stores with 71 store locations nationwide or shop online at Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.

Start your holiday home shopping with deals and discounts from Wilcon. You can discover the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers, ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Houseware, Outdoor Living, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, Tools, Automotives, Paints & Sundries, and other DIY items.

To ensure a safe and convenient shopping environment in all Wilcon stores, the company continuously implements safety protocols for the health and well-being of both employees and valued customers.

To get promo updates, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Wilcon rolls out biggest Black Friday Sale

Wilcon Depot offers the biggest deals to its valued shoppers nationwide this November. You can shop fantastic home deals and enjoy big discounts with WILCON BLACK FRIDAY SALE!

Wilcon is bringing more joy to its shoppers. You can save more on your favorite home improvement and building needs. With exciting and irresistible participating products, you can enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of home products.

The promo runs on November 26, 2021, only. Customers can avail of the discount at all Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials stores with 71 store locations nationwide or shop online at Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.

Don’t miss out on this one-day home shopping sale and experience exclusive deals and discounts from Wilcon. You can discover the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers, ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Houseware, Outdoor Living, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, Tools, Automotives, Paints & Sundries, and other DIY items.

