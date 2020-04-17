Araneta City offers online activities

FROM now until April 21, Araneta City — via its Facebook page — is hosting several activities including an online fitness session and an online concert.

“This initiative aims to help Filipinos attain healing and fight fatigue brought by the extended enhanced community quarantine,” said a company release.

On April 17, Macki Pineda, a teacher/choreographer at the Addlib Dance Studio, will hold an online dance workout session at 4 p.m.

And on April 14, folk-pop musician Alex Corner will have an online concert at 5 p.m. Mr. Corner is known for songs such as “Ampalaya” (2020) and “Tagay” (2017).

“Araneta City fans and followers will be serenaded with Corner’s soothing and romantic voice as he performs acoustic songs and a couple of his original compositions. Fans can also get a chance to request their favorite songs online,” said the statement.

Finally, on April 21, Araneta City together with Slimmer’s World will conduct an online Zumba Fitness session with Lara Delariman at 5 p.m.

“This activity will provide netizens a dose of slimming and toning exercises with Zumba exercises that are effective calorie burners, cardiovascular system enhancers, and stress relievers,” the company said.

The shows are viewable on the Araneta City Facebook page.


















