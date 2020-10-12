Aranas vows to work with stakeholders as he seeks POC presidency

A PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) representing its stakeholders is what Clint Aranas will be pushing for in seeking the body’s presidency.

Set to challenge incumbent president Abraham Tolentino in elections set for late next month, Mr. Aranas, the country’s archery federation president, vows to work with national sports associations (NSAs), particularly in making them self-sufficient, if privileged enough to be voted to the POC’s top position.

“While we appreciate the service of the current president, we feel we can improve on it. We feel there are still things that need improvement… we want to go back to the basics of why the POC was built,” said Mr. Aranas in his session on the Power & Play with Noli Eala program on Saturday.

“Our program is rooted in transparency and accountability because the POC is the representation of the NSAs to the sporting community here and in the world. And our vision is to be the ambassador of all these NSAs. And we want to be a representative of them not only to the IOC (International Olympic Committee), but also to corporate sponsors because we want them to be self-reliant,” he added.

Mr. Aranas went on to say that he and his ticket will work to make sure that athletes are properly supported.

And one of the ways they are looking to go about it is bringing the NSAs to possible corporate sponsors with support going directly to the sports federations themselves.

“We have a clear plan ahead in relation with the NSA, especially in making them self-sufficient. We want to be transparent that corporate help could go their way,” he said.

Mr. Aranas’ ticket for POC elections set for Nov. 27 has incumbent chairman Steve Hontiveros (handball) running for the same position and Philip Ella Juico (archery) for first vice-president and Ada Milby (rugby) for second vice-president.

Also part of the ticket are Julian Camacho (wushu) for treasurer; Monico Puentevella (weightlifting) for auditor; Charlie Ho (netball), Robert Mananquil (billiards and snooker), and Robert Bachmann (squash) as directors.

An adopted candidate of the group for director is Pearl Managuelod (muay thai). Ms. Managuelod incidentally is part of the ticket of Mr. Tolentino. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo