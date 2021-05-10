THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Monday said it has closed the application for cash assistance among tourism sector workers as the target number of beneficiaries has been reached.

In a briefing on Monday, DoLE said Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III issued an advisory, in coordination with the Department of Tourism, terminating the acceptance of applications for cash aid under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) for affected tourism workers.

“The Department has reached the target beneficiaries and is currently evaluating and processing payment of the remaining applications,” Mr. Bello said in the advisory dated May 10.

DoLE reported that it has already given out P2.6 billion worth of CAMP assistance to over 520,000 tourism workers. It currently has nearly P500 million left of its P3.1 billion budget for the program. — Gillian M. Cortez