Antonio to face Laylo in a winner-take-all chess match

GRANDMASTER (GM) Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr., winner of the recent GCC Arena and Barako Open blitz tournament, will face archrival GM Darwin Laylo in a head-to-head duel in Lichess arena on June 7.

Backed by Europe-based Kim Zafra, the one-day event is a race-to-15 challenge match of three minutes plus two seconds increment with a winner-take-all guaranteed prize of P20,000.

“It will be a very interesting match against GM (Darwin) Laylo,” said Antonio, the 13-time Philippine Open champion.

“I’ll be expecting tough matches but I will try my very best,” added Antonio.

Laylo, for his part, said, “I trained hard for this fight so I can give a good show for chess fans.”

Before the duel though, Antonio and Laylo will compete in the 1st Baby Uno chess challenge invitational online chess tournament on May 29.

The tournament is organized by Bayanihan chess club.

Other invited players are International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera, Fide Master (FM) Dale Bernardo, PECA president Dr. Fred Paez, Dr. Jenny Mayor, Mark Rodrigo, Abel Dimalanta, Levi Miranda, Glenn Hullana Garcia, national para games coach James Infiesto and coach Ederwin Estavillo as well Philippine chess kids Oshrie James and Prince Reyes, Ivan Travis and Jericho Winston Cu, Bonjoure Fille Suyamin, Austin Kloe Roan and Tyrone Tabernilla. — Marlon Bernardino









