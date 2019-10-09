Another witness says Albayalde had a take from resold drugs

A NEW testimony in the Senate’s probe on the 2013 multi-million reselling of illegal drugs seized during police operations claims Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar D. Albayalde had a share from the transaction.

Retired PNP general Rudy G. Lacadin on Wednesday recounted a telephone conversation between him, who was then central Luzon regional director, and Mr. Albayalde, wherein the latter claimed receiving some of the money from the reselling of drugs.

He narrated that part of the conversation was: “‘Yes, Oca (Oscar Albayalde)… Nagkaroon kami ng (We had an) investigation, but if you’re in the right, wala ka naman dapat katakutan (you have nothing to fear).”

In response, Mr. Albayalde allegedly said, “actually konti lang naman ang napunta sakin d’yan (just a small share went to me.”

Mr. Lacadin said he does not know if it was said “jokingly.”

Mr. Albayalde defended himself saying if he was liable, he should have been charged in previous investigations.









He said, “It seems that everybody’s ganging up on me,” he said, “why was I not charged? After all these investigations… why was I not charged?”

Senator Richard J. Gordon, committee cheer, expressed support for Mr. Albayalde’s question, but said the statement of Mr. Lacadin serves as a strong evidence against the police chief, who may face charges for neglect of duty or graft.

After the hearing, Mr. Gordon told reporters that the testimony of Mr. Lacadin is strong, him being a “former general, former regional director.”

“(A) retired general would normally not say that,” he said, noting that such have nothing to gain in testifying against Mr. Albayalde.

Others who have testified against Mr. Albayalde were former PNP Chief Alan Purisima, who was in the position at the time of the buy bust, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong.

Mr. Magalong was the director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group that conducted the probe on the alleged cover up of the confiscation of around 200 kilograms (kgs) of drugs in a Nov. 2013 drug buy bust.

The report submitted by the thirteen Pampanga cops declared only around 38 kgs. — Charmaine A. Tadalan