THE TRANSPORTATION department said Thursday that the government is undertaking another social tourism project in Ilocos Sur at San Esteban Port, which is targeted for completion in August.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade made the announcement at the inauguration of the Salomague Port Expansion Project, which is expected to spur economic growth and tourism in Ilocos Sur.

“Nais ko rin ‘hong ipagbigay-alam sa inyo na bukod dito, ang DoTr (Department of Transportation) at PPA (Philippine Ports Authority) ay mayroong pang dalawang completed port projects sa Ilocos Sur — ito ay ang natapos na improvement project sa Sta. Catalina Port at San Esteban Port, (I wish to inform all who have gathered here that the DoTr and PPA have so far completed two more improvement projects in Ilocos Sur at Sta. Catalina and San Esteban ports)” Mr. Tugade said.

Mr. Tugade was referring to the construction of Sta. Catalina Port’s fish landing, which was completed in April 2019, and the rehabilitation of San Esteban Port, which was completed in July 2020.

“Mayroon pa ‘ho kaming isang (we still have one) ongoing project (at) San Esteban Port,” Mr. Tugade also said, referring to the improvement of the port for social tourism.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope O. Libiran said the project is now 69% complete and targeted for completion by Aug. 28.

The Salomague Port Expansion Project was completed in April this year.

The Transportation department said Salomague Port is being positioned as a port of call for cruise ships and had been given priority for expansion “to prepare it for the anticipated tourism boom in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.”

“With its proximity to the ports of Hong Kong, Taiwan and South China, cruise calls are expected to increase as the post-pandemic economic recovery is now being paved and gathering steam,” the department said in a statement. — Arjay L. Balinbin