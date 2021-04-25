INTERIOR Secretary Eduardo M. Año said aid distribution to families affected by the recent enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces could be finished by the first week of May. In a radio interview on Sunday, Mr. Año said local governments might finish the social amelioration program for affected families ahead of the May 15 deadline, which is an extension from the initial third week of April target. Over 61% of the P22.9-billion fund has so far been disbursed, he said. Low-income households in the so-called NCR Plus bubble — composed of the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal — were allocated up to P4,000 each after the area was placed under the strictest quarantine level in the first two weeks of April. “Compared to the first (distribution), there were little complaints now (…) Our estimate that after they finish giving out the aid by the first week of May, the remaining period will be time to fix the complaints and give those (beneficiaries) who are not on the list,” Mr. Año said in Filipino. — Gillian M. Cortez