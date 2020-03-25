Angkas starts food delivery service to help bikers

RIDE-HAILING platform Angkas now has a food delivery service to help its bikers during the government-imposed quarantine period.

This was after the motorcycle taxi pilot run officially ended last Monday.

Angkas (DBDOYC, Inc.) introduced late Monday night via social media its new food delivery service.

“Gagawin namin ito para may pagkakitaan ng pera ‘yung mga biker namin kahit pano, at sa kagustuhan din naming tumulong magdala ng mga pangangailangan ng ating komunidad na naka-quarantine,” Angkas said.

(We are doing this so that our bikers will somehow earn money, and it is also our desire to serve communities under quarantine.)

According to Angkas, it will not take any commission from the said initiative.









Angkas charges P60 (cash only) for the first three kilometers and additional P10 per kilometer for up to five kilometers.

The motorcycle taxi company also stressed that it will strictly observe the physical distancing rule.

“As part of maintaining social distancing, a no-touch interaction will be implemented. Upon the biker’s arrival, he/she will place the items on the seat of the motorcycle (or your doorstep) before moving back to a safe distance,” it said.

The Transportation department has said its technical working group will discuss the fate of the motorcycle taxi pilot run after the month-long quarantine period imposed in the entire Luzon island.

Before the expiration of the pilot run, the government had suspended public transportation, including the operations of motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code does not allow single motorcycles to operate for public transport. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















