Angkas showcases protective shield for passenger safety

Angkas, the motorcycle taxi-hailing platform, has developed a protective shield that separates the motorcycle driver and the pillion passenger, which could help prevent the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) between them.

While it acknowledges that riding pillion, also called back-riding, is a “clear violation” of the physical distancing protocols imposed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Angkas is batting for the resumption of its service as an aid to workers returning to work at a time when most forms of public transport are still not allowed.

“Gusto nating mapayagan [ang back-riding] (We want back-riding to be allowed) with the assurance that we’re able to do this safely,” George I. Royeca, chief transport advocate of Angkas, told reporters in a virtual briefing hosted by Samahang Plaridel on Friday.

Mr. Royeca presented a model of its protective shield which serves as a barrier between rider and passenger. The shield is made of high-density plastic that is both light-weight and malleable. It is worn by the rider and has handles at the lower portion that the passenger can hold on to.

“We came up with this proposal not to pressure the government to allow us to operate, but to give them options of measures that are focused on safety,” said Mr. Royeca.

“There is really a strong public clamor for us to allow once again the operation of ride-sharing and motorcycle-taxis, not only for the riders… but most especially to the commuting public, sa mga working class natin (for our working class),” Quezon City 2nd District Representative Precious Hipolito Castelo said during the forum.

After the pilot study on motorcycle-taxi operations ended in April, she appealed to the government’s inter-agency task force on emerging infectious diseases (IATF-EID) to permit some back-riding operations upon the gradual resumption of public transportation with the easing of community quarantine.

The lawmaker, who is also a member of the House’s transportation committee, proposed that once motorcycle-taxi services are allowed, riders must first undergo COVID-19 testing.

“Dapat ang ating mga riders, na-test sila, at least rapid or PCR, at dapat negative po sila sa COVID,” she said. (Our riders should get tested, at least through rapid or real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, and they should test negative for COVID.)

Ms. Castelo also suggested that the motorcycles be regularly disinfected and that passengers must bring their own helmets, face masks, and face shields.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Vicente Y. Belizario, dean of College of Public Health at the University of the Philippines – Manila, said the plastic shield will make back-riding “safer,” even though physical distancing is not observed.

“It can help because it’s an added barrier,” he said, saying that it can help in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

“We’re not achieving physical or social distancing when you do back-riding but you can actually strengthen the other [safety] measures, trying to reduce the chances of COVID transmission,” the former Department of Health official said.

Angkas is seeking at least the limited use of its ride-hailing service if it returns.

“For us, it’s not a question of when we’ll resume operations. What we want to do is help in this current crisis,” Mr. Royeca said.

“If the government feels the need [and] we have the ability to provide assistance, we will [provide]. That’s why we are proposing limited use… talagang maraming restrictions (there really are many restrictions), not everybody can use the app,” he added.

He suggested that private companies can pre-register their employees for the service.

Angkas is looking to offer its enhanced service to the public if the government adopts its proposal. A possible fare hike is still out of the equation, Mr. Royeca said.

Ms. Castelo sees that there is a chance that her proposal will get approved as the IATF is considering it.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation said it submitted its findings on the operations of motorcycle taxis during the trial period which lapsed in April, to the House of Representatives.

“The pilot study (trial period) of motorcycle taxis had already expired last April. We already submitted our recommendations to the HOR and are awaiting their action if they will be allowed to continue operations,” it said in a statement.

Angkas’ motorcycle-taxi services will not resume unless the government legalizes it as a mode of public transport. — Adam J. Ang









