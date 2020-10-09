Angkas gets Cabinet backing for return

Motorcycle hailing operator Angkas (DBDOYC, Inc.) has gained support from several Cabinet members to resume operations with the gradual easing of quarantine restrictions.

In a statement, Angkas said the government’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has endorsed extending its pilot run, which was cut short when the lockdown was implemented in March.

“The IATF has endorsed that Angkas will be allowed to operate because this is the reality: we need improved transportation. We welcome Angkas’ contribution in improving transportation,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said in the statement.

Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, was quoted as saying the government’s plan is to tap motorcycle taxis to augment the need for transportation for more than 400,000 workers.

Mass transportation currently operates on a limited capacity due to physical distancing protocols aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. Angkas, which operates motorcycle taxis, said it recorded no virus transmission when it catered to healthcare workers at the start of the lockdown.

“We are grateful and humbled by the government’s approval for Angkas to operate again… Angkas would be pleased to fill that gap so that we could safely ferry our passengers to their destinations,” said George I. Royeca, head of regulatory and public affairs for Angkas.

Angkas is conducting pilot tests for its operations as current transportation guidelines do not allow motorcycle taxis. The government has a technical working group that allows Angkas and other motorcycle taxi operators to do pilot tests to craft rules for the new transportation mode. — Denise A. Valdez