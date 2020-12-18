Ang denies interest in NAIA revenues

San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which expressed interest in operating the country’s main gateway, has denied it wants a share of revenues generated by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

SMC has submitted an unsolicited operation and maintenance proposal for the NAIA after the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) revoked the original proponent status given to the tandem of Megawide Construction Corp. and India-based GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (Megawide-GMR).

“Our interest in NAIA does not intend to replicate what Megawide had in mind for NAIA. Our proposal is brought on only by the need to have it running effectively and safely for the Filipino people, until our Bulacan airport project is up. And until our airport is ready, that task needs to be done,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a press release on Friday.

All revenues, Mr. Ang said, would go to MIAA.

“Unlike all the proposals that required a share in the revenues of the NAIA -including passenger fees and lease rentals — we are not interested in the revenues. We want to improve NAIA for the passengers,” Mr. Ang added.

Advertisement

Mr. Ang said the company’s proposed 10-year concession will allow the government more flexibility on what it wants with the NAIA, once the Bulacan Airport is up and running.

He suggested the government will benefit more from the sale or development of the NAIA property, potentially earning as much as P2 trillion from the sale of the 646-hectare complex.

Meanwhile, Megawide said that it would still appeal for its proposal to rehabilitate NAIA after the government revoked its original proponent status.

The company in a statement said that it has complied with all requirements with the government, adding that it has submitted additional documents to prove its financial capability for the project.

SMC plans to begin construction for its Manila International Airport project in Bulacan by the first quarter of 2021. The project has an annual capacity target of 100 million travelers to help decongest NAIA. — J.P. Ibañez