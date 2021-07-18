The Philippines’ agro-industry is starting to thrive at the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE), the premier hub of its kind in the country.

Tapping what it sees as the huge opportunity to advance the country’s agro-business sector and its inception, AIE is positioned and designed to further develop the vast potential of the agro-industry of the Davao Region and Mindanao by providing a ready market for the region’s agri-produce and efficiently exported to the rest of the world.

The 63-hectare AIE, strategically located between Davao City and Tagum City, is a self-sustaining ecozone with complete facilities for manufacturing, cottage industries, warehousing, and agro-industrial operations.

AIE has ready-built standard factory buildings for lease to locators who are looking to immediately start their businesses. Other facilities, which allow for a conducive environment for the operation of industries, include a wide road network; a drainage system; sufficient water and power supply from trusted providers; and sewage collection, treatment, and disposal systems.

AIE also offers a cold storage facility for lease, which is ideal for food processing companies and distributors of finished products. AIE shared in an e-mail that they saw the need of having such a facility due to the lack of cold storage facilities within the region and even in the Philippines, especially given the need to store vaccines.

Furthermore, AIE is registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), allowing its locators to avail of attractive PEZA incentives such as tax holidays and other exemptions. This, ultimately, helps the hub further promote investments in the country and ensure a smoother and easier process of doing business in the country.

AIE is in close proximity to Davao International Container Terminal, Mindanao’s premier container terminal for the efficient import and export of mainly agricultural products.

AIE is also a key access point to different cities within Mindanao, in the Philippines, the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), and Southeast Asia in general.

Not limiting itself to locators engaged in the actual processing of agri-produce, AIE has 18 locators to date, represented by five different nationalities and coming from food processing, plastics, packaging, and warehousing and storage industries.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, AIE showed resilience through job creation and added locators. As of last January, AIE reported that workers in the park doubled to 686, from 289 in January 2020. Four locators were able to start their operations last year, while a Japanese company engaged in the premium packaging of products is also set to start its operations within the park this month. Moreover, AIE is the first winner of the Best Industrial Development award at the 8th PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards last November.

AIE looks forward to expansion in the near future, starting with launching its commercial phase this year to provide for the needs of employees within the park. In the next two years, AIE will roll out two additional industrial phases, which will be available for lease or sale starting at 4,000 square meters per industrial lot. AIE also opens its doors to locators who need cold storage facilities and those within the logistics sector.

For more information, visit anfloindustrialestate.com.