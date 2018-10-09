Andaya says SALN complaint ‘an ongoing hatchet’ job

THE TRUTH & Justice Coalition on Tuesday filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against House Majority Leader Rolando G. Andaya Jr. and his wife over alleged dishonesty in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN). Advocacy group President Greco Antonious B. Belgica said the complaint stemmed from the 2016 and 2017 SALNs of Mr. Andaya, who represents the 1st district of Camarines Sur, and wife Marissa Lourdes Andaya. “An analysis of the two SALNs readily reveal that these documents are exactly the same, save for the year when the SALN was dated,” said Mr. Belgica, who is also Commissioner Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission. In response, Mr. Andaya dismissed the complaint as “an ongoing hatchet” against him over his plans to run as Camarines Sur governor. “In a bid to keep their stranglehold on the province, my enemies are resorting to tactics most foul, because the most recent surveys show that I will beat their candidate, despite the private and public resources at their disposal,” Mr. Andaya said in a statement. — Charmaine A. Tadalan