Andaya says assassination attempt won’t stop his bid for governor

HOUSE MAJORITY Leader Rolando G. Andaya Jr., who represents the 1st district of Camarines Sur and is running for governor of the province in the 2019 elections, said he is not backing out of his bid despite yesterday’s foiled assassination attempt as he filed his certificate of candidacy. Mr. Andaya alleged that the gunman, a member of the provincial Capitol Complex Security Unit, was directed by his “powerful political figures” in the province. “Kung akala nila matatakot ako, diyan sila nagkakamali. Wala nang atrasan ito (If they think I will be intimidated, then they are mistaken. There is no backing out here),” he said. The gunman, identified as Ray John Musa, approached Mr. Andaya from behind and pulled out a firearm. The gun then fell to the ground, which caught the attention of the House leader’s security officers. The close-in security members, PCI Samuel A. Alforte (Ret.) and Lupi Mayor Roberto M. Matamorosa, subdued the suspect and recovered a .38 revolver. The 26-year-old Mr. Musa was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder and violation of the gun law. — Charmaine A. Tadalan