And the Oscars 2020 winners are…

• Best picture — Parasite
• Best director — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
• Best actress — Renée Zellweger, Judy
• Best actor — Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
• Best supporting actress — Laura Dern, Marriage Story
• Best supporting actor — Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
• International feature film — South Korea, Parasite
• Documentary feature — American Factory
• Documentary short feature — Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
• Live-action short film — The Neighbors’ Window
• Animated feature film — Toy Story 4
• Animated short film — Hair Love
• Best original screenplay — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
• Best adapted screenplay — Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
• Best cinematography — Roger Deakins, 1917
• Best film editing — Ford v Ferrari
Visual effects — 1917
• Best sound editing — Ford v Ferrari
• Best sound mixing — 1917
• Best production design — Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
• Best costume design — Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
• Makeup and hairstyling — Bombshell
• Music (original song) — “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
• Music (original score) — Joker