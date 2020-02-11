And the Oscars 2020 winners are…

• Best picture — Parasite

• Best director — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

• Best actress — Renée Zellweger, Judy

• Best actor — Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

• Best supporting actress — Laura Dern, Marriage Story

• Best supporting actor — Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood









• International feature film — South Korea, Parasite

• Documentary feature — American Factory

• Documentary short feature — Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

• Live-action short film — The Neighbors’ Window

• Animated feature film — Toy Story 4

• Animated short film — Hair Love

• Best original screenplay — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

• Best adapted screenplay — Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

• Best cinematography — Roger Deakins, 1917

• Best film editing — Ford v Ferrari

Visual effects — 1917

• Best sound editing — Ford v Ferrari

• Best sound mixing — 1917

• Best production design — Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

• Best costume design — Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

• Makeup and hairstyling — Bombshell

• Music (original song) — “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

• Music (original score) — Joker

















