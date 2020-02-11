Advertisement

And the Oscars 2020 winners are…

Font Size

BEST SUPPORTING Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball folllowing the 92nd Academy Awards. — REUTERS

• Best picture — Parasite

• Best director — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

• Best actress — Renée Zellweger, Judy

• Best actor — Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

• Best supporting actress — Laura Dern, Marriage Story

• Best supporting actor — Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood




• International feature film — South Korea, Parasite

• Documentary feature — American Factory

• Documentary short feature — Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

• Live-action short film — The Neighbors’ Window

• Animated feature film — Toy Story 4

• Animated short film — Hair Love

• Best original screenplay — Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

• Best adapted screenplay — Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

• Best cinematography — Roger Deakins, 1917

• Best film editing — Ford v Ferrari

Visual effects — 1917

• Best sound editing — Ford v Ferrari

• Best sound mixing — 1917

• Best production design — Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

• Best costume design — Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

• Makeup and hairstyling — Bombshell

• Music (original song) — “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

• Music (original score) — Joker









Load Comments  
Advertisement