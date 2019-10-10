Ancajas lauds PHL Navy support as he prepares for another title defense

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas is busy girding up for his eighth title defense next month and he is getting added support from his newly found “family” in the Philippine Navy.

Opening its Naval Education and Training Command (NETO) facilities in San Antonio, Zambales, for the longtime IBF champion, Mr. Ancajas, who is a Military reservist in the Philippine Navy with a title of chief petty officer, said he very much appreciates the gesture which only serves to inspire him more to do better come his next title defense on Nov. 2 in the United States.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the all-out support that the Philippine Navy is giving me and my team as we prepare for our next fight. They are looking after us and are giving everything we need to have the best possible training,” said Mr. Ancajas, in the vernacular, in a press conference held at the NETO on Tuesday.

“Because of their all-out support, me and my team are more motivated to train,” added the IBF champion, who was joined in the press conference by international matchmaker and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbon and Navy officials — flag officer-in-command Robert Empedrad, Rear Admiral Loumer Bernabe and Capt. Roy Vincent Trinidad.

Mr. Ancajas (31-1-2) is set to stake his IBF title against Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez (21-1) in the boxing event happening at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.









For the Navy officials, hosting the training of Mr. Ancajas is something they were happy doing for one of their own.

Seeing how the Filipino champion is providing inspiration to their troops with his exploits in the ring and how he is bringing pride to the country, opening their facilities was not hard to buy into even as they expressed continued success for Mr. Ancajas.

GOOD FIGHT

Zeroing in on his fight with Mr. Rodriguez, the 27-year-old Davao native Ancajas said they are expecting a good fight, necessitating the best in him anew.

“Rodriguez is very aggressive and we believe it fits with my boxing style. So we are really studying him and he is not going to be an easy opponent,” said Mr. Ancajas of Mr. Rodriguez, whom he likens to former champion Orlando Salido also of Mexico, who likes to stay in front of his opponents.

“Rodriguez is a typical Mexican fighter who likes to stay in front. I have to be intelligent in this fight because he is a dangerous fighter,” he added.

Mr. Ancajas has successfully defended the IBF super flyweight title, which he won in September 2016, seven straight times, most recent against Japanese Ryuichi Funai by way of knockout in the seventh round in May this year.

Team Ancajas pushes for the US for the Rodriguez fight on Oct. 18.