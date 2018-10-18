An ancient letter

In this season of discord and discontent, people are angst-ridden and anxious. Like the strange and fickle weather, the collective mood is blue one day, bright the next and gray in between.

The contradictions and contrasting signals are often confusing, disorienting.

Somewhere, tucked underneath the rain clouds is the elusive rainbow of hope — waiting to be unveiled. One just has to look up and wish for the color to appear in the dark, gloomy sky.

The world seems to be spinning madly. Without a steady anchor, one feels lost and unbalanced.

One clings to a temporary crutch when things become difficult, unpredictable. To release anger and frustration, some people go on binges — eating, shopping and other self-indulgent activities that are harmful and addictive.

What the world needs is a glimmer or a ray of spirituality. Not the chest-thumping “holier-than-thou” righteous Pharisee- type that is a parody of religion.

What we need is a serene gentle beam of light that warms the nervous heart and calms the agitated mind.

It is so easy to be seduced by the glare of materialism. One can fall into and be trapped in a quicksand of cynicism or decadence.

However, it is still possible to see through the dense, blinding haze. One can emerge unscathed from a raging storm.

How does one preserve and protect the inner self?

It is a profound question that only the cosmic force can answer.

In the most unexpected way, not by a streak of lightning or a voice in the sky.

There appeared a surprise message from halfway around the world.

Somehow, it offered a lesson and a sense of reassurance. The radiant light is always there — for those who are willing to see beyond the physical boundaries.

“Love is always patient and kind; love is never jealous; love is not boastful or conceited, it is never rude and never seeks its own advantage, it does not take offense or store up grievances.

“Love does not rejoice at wrongdoing but finds its joy in the truth. It is always ready to make allowances, to truth, to hope and to endure whatever comes.

“Love never come to an end. But if there are prophecies, they will be done away with. For we know only imperfectly, and we prophesy imperfectly; but once perfection comes, all imperfect things will be done away with.

“When I was a child, I used to talk like a child, and see things as a child does, and think like a child; but now that I have become an adult, I’m finished with all childish ways.

“Now we see only reflections in a mirror, more riddles, but then we shall be seeing face to face.

“Now, I can know only imperfectly; but then I shall know just as fully as I am myself know.

“As it is, these remain: faith, hope and love, the three of them; and the greatest is love.” — St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians

In the 21st Century, the ancient letter also emphasizes another aspect we often underestimate or overlook. The value of deep and enduring friendships.

To the jaded majority, spirituality may seem obsolete in the context of instant and fleeting encounters.

Who cares about the non-tangible, non-quantifiable and esoteric?

In cyberspace, how and where would faith, hope and love fit in? Certainly not in the fast lane, the cyber highway.

Superficial things such as money possessions, power, fame and the all-important ego often take precedence over meaningful bonds with loved ones, family and old friends. Old ties are so fragile in the age of speed, convenience, instant gratification.

As one ascends rapidly to the peak, one feels the heady rush of success. In the stratosphere one loses perspective and becomes obsessed with illusions of permanent invulnerability. One loses sensitivity and becomes impervious and apathetic about others.

It is time for a new reality check.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

