Amsali, NU duo lead rankings of top local high school players

FORWARDS from San Beda and Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) head the rankings of the top high school players in the land in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) and lead the 24 players that will see action in the 2020 NBTC All-Star Game.

San Beda-Taytay’s all-around forward Rhayyan Amsali and NSNU’s Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao occupied the top three spots in the final NBTC rankings.

Amsali made his one-and-done season with the Red Cubs a stint to remember as he led the team to the title in Season 95 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and solidified his standing as one of the standout high players in the country.

He used to play for NSNU before deciding to move to San Beda, serving his residency before donning the red and white.

In the NCAA juniors finals Amsali led the Red Cubs over the Lyceum Junior Pirates in their 2-1 series win, where he was named finals most valuable player.

Tamayo and Quiambao, meanwhile, continued to be a force for NSNU, which notched the title for Season 82 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.









The Bullpups swept the Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws, 2-0, in their best-of-three finals.

Tamayo was named finals MVP while graduating player Quiambao had all-around numbers of 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in his final year.

The three lead the 24 players set to see action at the NBTC All-Star Game tentatively set for April.

Joining Amsali, Tamayo and Quiambao are Mac Guadana (Lyceum), Jake Figueroa (Adamson), Bismarck Lina (University of Santo Tomas), John Barba (Lyceum), Josh Lazaro (Ateneo), Terrence Fortea (NSNU), Penny Estacio (FEU-D), Jonnel Policarpio (Mapua) and Lebron Lopez (Ateneo).

Also making it to the list of 24 are Cholo Anonuevo (FEU-D), Justine Sanchez (San Beda-Taytay), Forthsky Padrigao (Ateneo), Gerry Abadiano (NSNU), Yukien Andrada (San Beda-Taytay), Tony Ynot (San Beda-Taytay), RC Calimag (La Salle Greenhills), Joshua Ramirez (Colegio de San Juan de Letran), Joshua Cajucom (Hope Christian), Miguel Tan (Xavier School), Isaiah Blanco (University of Cebu) and Mike Boniel (Sacred Heart School-Ateneo).

The Chooks-to-Go SM-NBTC League National Finals as well as the annual All-Star Game were originally set to happen this week at the Mall of Asia Arena but because of the declaration of Public Health Emergency in the country over the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) these were deferred to April 20 to 26.

