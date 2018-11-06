American Idol alum Jessica Sanchez performs in PHL

AMERICAN IDOL-alum Jessica Elizabeth Sanchez comes back to the Philippines for a one-night concert, bringing with her the hits that made her a finalist on the US singing show alongside songs that will showcase her vocal versatility.

The show will be on Nov. 10 at The Theatre at Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

“These past years have been filled with traveling internationally for events, concerts, and recordings but I’ve also taken some time to step back and find myself as an artist,” Ms. Sanchez was quoted as saying in a press release.

At the age of 16, Ms. Sanchez mounted the American Idol stage where she belted songs like Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls, and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” Now a 23-year-old who has proven her vocal chops and has released an album (Me, You & the Music in 2013), she said that she is keen to show her maturity as an artist by singing songs beyond her American Idol catalog and these includes R&B songs and songs that would show her “edge and vibrancy,” according to the release.

“You know, [songs] where I can go with my voice,” she said at a video press conference on Oct. 20 at the Red Lantern restaurant in Solaire.

The Nov. 10 concert marks the second time Ms. Sanchez will perform in the Philippines for a concert this year. She was in the country in May to perform alongside Melanie “Kyla” Alvarez for the Jake Zyrus’ Music & Me concert.

“The Philippines is like my favorite stop,” Ms. Sanchez said, before adding that since she has a Filipino mother, she is fond of the country’s food, sights and the people who, aside from being happy in general, are “monsters [vocally].”

“[What I love about] Filipino artists is that they can all sing, like sing. It’s just so much fun because you can see everybody doing all this vocal gymnastics,” she said.

Her self-titled concert will also feature Filipino singer Martin Nievera with whom she performed in 2014 on the US special of the ABS-CBN musical-variety show ASAP. In the special, they sang “Ikaw,” a ballad popularized by Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in 1998.

“I performed with him on ASAP [Live in L.A.] a couple of years ago… I’m super excited to share the stage with him, to share the night with him. He’s super talented. I feel like our voices will really go well together. So I can’t wait for the audience to hear that and hopefully (for the audience) to enjoy the performance and the night, too,” she said.

And since she has sung Filipino songs before, Ms. Sanchez assured that the audience will hear more once she takes the stage on Nov. 10.

“I want them to have fun and get up, forget all [their] problems,” she said of her audience.

The concert of Jessica Sanchez with special guest Martin Nievera will be held on Nov. 10 at the Theatre at Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Asean Ave., Entertainment City, Parañaque. Tickets are available at Ticketworld (www.ticketworld.com.ph) with prices ranging from P1,000 to P5,500. — Zsarlene B. Chua