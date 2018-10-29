Alviera set to become the economic and tourism catalyst in Central Luzon

Right at the heart of the fast-rising Central Luzon region is a 1,800-hectare integrated mixed-use development perfectly positioned in an elevated landscape of rolling terrain and majestic mountain views, merging the comforts of city life alongside nature. This master-planned estate, called Alviera, is envisioned to be the next big growth center of the region and a gateway to its vibrant future.

Located in Porac, Pampanga, Alviera is a joint development project of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) and Leonio Land Holdings, Inc. (LLHI) featuring a diverse mix of residential dwellings, commercial districts, industrial parks, institutions and leisure facilities to attract local and international markets and support local economic growth.

The master-planned estate aims to put the spotlight on Central Luzon as an alternative destination for business and leisure growth, given the ongoing congestion problems in the country’s capital region.

AN EMERGING BUSINESS DESTINATION

Central Luzon, otherwise known as the rice granary of the Philippines, boasts of a robust economy, fueled by the strong growth of its major productive sectors. Together with the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Southern Tagalog region, Central Luzon is one of the country’s core regions contributing significantly to the overall growth of the country.

In 2017, Central Luzon’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 9.3%, according to the National Economic and Development Authority Regional Office 3 (NEDA 3). The agency noted that it is the third highest regional economic growth rate.

With its distinct and idyllic geographical location, breathtaking tourist attractions, rich history and culture, and a workforce comparable to that of Metro Manila, many believe that Central Luzon will be among the main drivers of the country’s next wave of growth.

A CATCH BASIN OF METRO MANILA’S OVERFLOWING VIBRANCY

Nowadays, living in neighboring provinces of NCR is fast becoming a viable and wise option. According to the 2018 property forecast of Colliers International Philippines, more developers are pursuing more mixed-use projects in areas outside of Metro Manila, including Bulacan and Pampanga.

Government offices are also gearing up to move to the region. At least six government agencies are set to transfer to Clark, Pampanga soon. Last year, the Department of Transportation already transferred its head office to Clark.

AN UNPARALLELED LOCATION AT THE CORE OF CENTRAL LUZON

Being strategically situated near Clark Airport, Subic Freeport and provincial hubs like Angeles City and San Fernando City, accessibility is a strong attribute of Alviera.

With infrastructures such as the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway nearby, the estate is efficiently linked to Metro Manila, Bulacan and key cities up north, like La Union and Baguio.

More infrastructure developments are set to be completed in the area, including the NLEX-SLEX (South Luzon Expressway) Connector Road, the Philippine National Railways North Railway and the Clark International Airport expansion.

A CAREFULLY MASTER-PLANNED ESTATE

Designed to integrate the diverse mix of uses, Alviera has four districts that present a broad spectrum of settings for business and leisure, tourism and education: the City Center, East Side, West Side, and the Greenbelt.

The Alviera City Center serves as the central business district with corporate offices, retail and commercial destinations. Alviera East, on the other hand, houses eco-industrial parks and residential communities, while Alviera West accommodates hotels, wellness centers, recreational developments, retail spaces, and residences. These three districts are linked by a five-kilometer long greenway called Alviera Greenbelt.

URBAN LIVING CLOSER TO NATURE

Alviera offers a broad range of residential properties from the most high-end to the most affordable. It caters to different lifestyles – from luxury country club living, to starter homes for young families, and to cost-effective, affordable house-and-lot packages that are complemented by a great selection of shopping and dining outlets.

In 2014, two residential projects, Montala and Avida Settings, were launched within the estate.

Recently, Avida’s second project, Avida Northdale Settings, has been introduced. Situated on the east side of the estate, it features a refreshing community of contemporary homes along with its own central and pocket parks.

By the end of the year, Alveo Land and Ayala Land Premier is set to launch new residential offerings in 2018.

PROVIDING MORE BUSINESS AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES

Sixty-four hectares of the estate is allotted to an eco-industrial park for light-to-medium industries such as food manufacturing, motorcycle assembly, packaging, logistics, and warehousing, which is expected to generate 3,000 jobs for communities within and outside the region.

More opportunities for investment and business will be made available through Alviera East Commercial, a seven-hectare commercial hub situated in close proximity to the industrial park, residential communities and schools.

LEISURE DESTINATIONS AMIDST NATURE

Alviera is also designed to complement an urban living with leisure.

Four years ago, the estate started with Sandbox, a six-hectare adventure playground that is home to Asia’s first roller coaster zipline, giant swing and obstacle courses. The complex recently added two attractions: Splash Tub, a water-based inflatable playground; and City Kart Racing, the largest karting complex in the country.

Another one-of-a-kind leisure attraction to open in Alviera is the six-hectare Country Club. Some of its facilities will include swimming pools, sports facilities, specialty restaurants and spacious function rooms.

A 50-room boutique hotel, located adjacent to the country club and Sandbox, is also in the pipeline. The hotel will offer suites and deluxe rooms to complement the country club, the outdoor leisure facilities and the nearby communities.

A REFRESHING ATMOSPHERE FOR LEARNING

With the La Salle Botanical Gardens and two notable educational institutions slated to be developed within the estate, Alviera will surely provide a refreshing atmosphere for learning as well.

The La Salle Botanical Gardens will feature 25 garden patches and will house a laboratory, plant nursery, greenhouses, and libraries. The project will draw inspiration from internationally renowned gardens from France and London.

Miriam College and Holy Angel University will also rise and are expected to be operational in 2021. Both institutions will each have a 10-hectare campus.