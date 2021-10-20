As we move further and further into a world redefined by technology, the borders that separate the physical from the virtual become ever more blurred. The digital frontier, once a concept limited to the realm of science fiction, is now within reach.

As a leader of innovation in the Philippine real estate industry, Alveo Land is exploring and pushing the boundaries of the digital frontier through an exciting virtual event space.

In partnership with BusinessWorld, Alveo Land showcases the 2nd run of “AMPLIFY: An Alveo Virtual Realty Event” happening on Oct. 23, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time).

“AMPLIFY: An Alveo Virtual Realty Event” allows guests to explore and visit Alveo’s dynamic range of properties inside and outside Metro Manila, as well as engage with some of the country’s leading experts — completely through a digitally immersive experience.

Designed as a highly engaging virtual event platform, ALVEO AMPLIFY provides curated, live and on-demand webinars featuring a wide variety of topics — from interior design to navigating the current investment market. Find out how parenting is evolving through digital technology, for instance, or discover why now is the perfect time to invest in real estate in the upcoming webinars, all available for easy selection through the virtual auditorium.

The main lobby, meanwhile, is a large virtual hall simulation that allows attendees to navigate through different parts of the program. Engage in tailored presentations and Q&A forums, while you navigate through Alveo’s interactive personalized project tours.

Another highlight of the event is the interactive booth displays. Located in the exhibition halls, Alveo gets to showcase an extensive presentation of its dynamic properties from all across the Philippines. Attendees have the opportunity to get to learn more about the company’s latest portfolio and exclusive event offerings in just a few easy clicks. Each booth exhibit features project videos, showroom tours, and even live chat sessions for inquiries on any project.

In addition, various event partners such as Ayala Malls, Seda Hotels, El Nido Resorts, BPI, and Rampver Financials, among others, also have their own displays and unique offerings. It’s an exclusive and interactive virtual access to learn, discover, and explore — all within the comforts of your home.

A subsidiary of Ayala Land, Alveo Land offers a vibrant portfolio of groundbreaking real estate developments that provide upscale living and working spaces within various thriving and emerging growth centers around the country. Armed with sharper foresight, unparalleled excellence, total commitment, and an inherent passion and drive for innovation, the company is committed to providing thoughtfully-designed and master-planned living environments for the unique needs of its discerning market.

Discover a new digital landscape featuring Alveo’s dynamic portfolio of properties for living and working well in the Philippines. Registration is now open via the official Alveo Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AlveoLand/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.