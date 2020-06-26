Alorica seeks workforce expansion by 4,000

Alorica, Inc. is looking to increase its workforce by close to 4,000 by end-July as it attracts job seekers with flexible working options.

Amid the global pandemic, the business process outsourcing (BPO) firm said it continues to provide customer services, from fulfillment to financial transactions, and to assist in internet and telecommunications services.

“As we continue to grow and service some of the biggest brands in the world, we’re pleased to be able to help support the local economy and provide thousands of jobs, especially to many who have become unemployed as a result of this health crisis,” Reinerio “Bong” M. Borja, president of Alorica’s Asia-Pacific operations, said in a statement.

The BPO company is currently hiring at its sites in Alabang, Cebu, Centris, Clark, Cubao, Davao, Fort, Ilocos Norte, Lipa, Makati, Marikina, Pasay, and Sta. Mesa.

Potential employees can opt to work from home and are provided with an option to join a free virtual English proficiency training.

Besides “competitive” pay, Alorica also offers medical consultations over the phone and home delivery of medicines through its partner health maintenance organization Intellicare.

It also boasts of growth and development opportunities, citing its record of over 2,800 employees who were promoted or moved laterally in 2019.

Alorica is implementing comprehensive safety and sanitation measures at its offices to protect employees amid the global pandemic.










