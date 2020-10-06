Alorica hires more, keeps work-from-home transition

OUTSOURCING company Alorica Philippines continues to transition more of its employees to a work-from-home model and hire thousands more as lockdown restrictions ease.

“We’ve continued to grow and enable our employees to do work at home, as long as the client allows us to do so,” Alorica Director for Strategic Sourcing and Recruitment Marketing Marvin Alunan said in an ANC interview on Monday.

Currently at 55% of 40,000 employees working from home, the company will help more employees transition to the setup, he said.

According to the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), 63% of the local workforce were working from home by July, while 27% worked on site. Back in April, 40% of the workforce were working from home and 10% were on site.

The industry association had cited Internet connectivity and data security as key issues in shifting to the work-from-home setup.

Alorica in June said that it was hiring thousands with flexible working options by end-July. Since then, the company continued to increase its workforce count.

“Over the last three months, we’ve been hiring for more than 3,000 already. So in October, we’re poised to hire 4,000 more,” Mr. Alunan said, noting that strong demand for the services during this time of year causes an outsourcing hiring surge.

“We’ve seen that we have a need to service our telco clients, our healthcare clients, and as well as the retail and the logistics industry.”

Potential employees can opt to work from home and may make use of virtual English proficiency training.

Online jobs company SEEK Asia said that the Philippine outsourcing sector continues to have high hiring demand. Across Southeast Asia, digital, healthcare, and information technology skills are consistently in demand.

SEEK Asia runs JobStreet and jobsDB, catering to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Jenina P. Ibañez