ALMOST 2,700 personnel will be deployed in the capital region’s major roads and Catholic churches starting April 8 to help manage the expected increase in vehicular volume during the Holy Week that begins Sunday.

“Majority of the traffic personnel will be assigned to roads leading to provincial bus terminals, seaports, airports, and major churches, to ensure the safety of thousands of commuters expected to travel to nearby provinces to take advantage of the long Holy Week break,” Romando S. Artes, chairman of the

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), said in a statement on Thursday.

He said MMDA will be working with the police, local government units, traffic bureaus, and other related agencies.

The auxiliary traffic teams will be active until April 18, a day after Easter Sunday.

There will also be teams stationed at various points to provide roadside emergency services.

“Simultaneous sidewalk clearing operations against illegal vendors within the vicinity of major churches will also be conducted,” MMDA said.

“These contingency measures are aimed to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and meaningful observance of Lent,” said Mr. Artes.

In Catholic-majority Philippines, Thursday and Friday of Holy Week are declared as national holidays.