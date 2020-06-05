AllDay Supermarket launches new stores in May

AllDay Supermarket opened new stores in two locations in Cavite last month as demand for essential goods picked-up during the lockdown period.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Villar-led supermarket brand said it opened one store in Imus on May 20 and another in Salawag, Dasmariñas on May 30.

“The opening of the two AllDay supermarkets was in response to the demand that we saw in the area which was highlighted during the community lockdown,” AllValue Holdings, Inc. President Camille A. Villar said in a statement.

“We are looking at opening more supermarkets this year as we take advantage of the Villar Group’s wide geographic presence through its residential and commercial projects across the country,” Ms. Villar said.

AllDay Supermarket, along with other AllValue Group brands, such as AllHome, AllSports, AllToys and Finds Discount Store, has introduced a personal shopper delivery service to cater to customers stuck at home during the quarantine period.

There are a total of 21 AllDay Supermarkets and 76 AllDay convenience stores nationwide. — Adam J. Ang










