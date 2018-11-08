All-Star draft reportedly to be televised

LOS ANGELES — For the second time, NBA captains will draft All-Star teams before the game is played in 2019. For the first time, the draft will be televised, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Five starters from the East and five from the West will be selected as per tradition by fan balloting. Captains to be named will choose teams to fill out the rosters.

The NBA opted not to televise the draft in 2018, when Stephen Curry and LeBron James served as team captains. Both players disclosed their decisions to media members over time. James said immediately after the draft the process should have been televised and repeated his support Wednesday.

“What’s bad about it? It’s All-Star Weekend,” James said when asked if televising the captains’ choices would be a good thing. “You got 24 of the best players in the world that’s going to make the team. It doesn’t matter if you’re first or last, you’re 24 of the best in the world at that point in time. I don’t think it’ll be bad. We’ll see.”

DRAYMOND GREEN

Golden State forward Draymond Green has been ruled out of the Warriors’ Thursday home showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks because of a sprained right big toe, coach Steve Kerr told reporters after practice.

Green sustained the injury Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kerr said Green’s status is day-to-day.

Green will be sitting out a contest in which his trademark stellar defense surely will be needed as the Warriors try to slow Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 25.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

DWYANE WADE

Miami sixth man Dwyane Wade didn’t suit up for the Heat’s Wednesday night game against the San Antonio Spurs, the first time he missed a game this season.

The Heat said Wade’s absence is due to personal reasons.

Wade came off the bench for Miami in each of the first nine games this season and is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field.

NORMAN POWELL

Toronto guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation on Monday against the Utah Jazz, the Raptors announced.

The Raptors said there is no timeline for Powell’s return, but ESPN reported he will miss four to six weeks. Powell is averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game for the Raptors, who are tied with the Warriors with the NBA’s best record at 10-1.

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the previous two games due to a foot injury, returned to action Wednesday night game against the Sacramento Kings. — Reuters