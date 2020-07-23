All Day Supermarket opens new store in Silang, Cavite

All Day Supermarket again adds another large format store to its growing presence in Cavite. All Day Supermarket Silang was opened on July 17, 2020, bolstering the AllValue position in the area by adding the convenience of a supermarket to the existing AllHome and Coffee Project in the area.

All Day Supermarket Silang is a welcome addition to the neighborhood, as it provides a refreshed grocery shopping experience to Silang’s predominantly can-do market. It is also easily accessible to the residents of Tagaytay, making the All Day promise of an excellent shopping experience easily available to them.

Established in 2014, All Day is a proudly Filipino-owned supermarket, mini-nart and convenience store chain that aims to provide Filipinos an upgraded, refreshed and world-class grocery experience. All Day stores take pride in providing the convenience of having everything and elevating the grocery experience—beautiful stores, international flavors care of the Gastroville food hubs and a just-the-way-you-like-it Paluto food service that redefines cooking and eating the freshest.

From 2017 up to present, All Day Supermarket has now opened 21 stores, including locations in Molino, Kawit, Las Pinas, Libis, Taguig, Sta. Rosa, Pampanga, Global South, Naga, Iloilo, General Trias and Tanza, Evia, Starmal lAlabang, Malolos, Dasmarinas, North Molino, Imus and Salawagand 76 convenience store locations all across the country.









