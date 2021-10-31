FILIPINO mixed martial arts (MMA) fans out to satisfy their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fix can do so by way of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform Tap Go.

In an official announcement on Oct. 28, officials of TAP Digital Media Ventures Corp. (TAP DMV) shared that they are now offering UFC All-Access to Tap Go subscribers where they can have access to more live UFC fights, shows, and events.

Also available is an exclusive access to the world’s largest MMA library that includes legendary fights, shows, and interviews.

It is a step-up for the Philippine-based sports and entertainment media company which is angling to provide all the best that the UFC can offer to Filipino MMA fans.

“It has always been the plan of TAP DMV to make sure that when we put out a content or an event, we go big and not just offer piecemeal offerings. We want to go all the way to make sure the viewing experience of our subscribers will be filled,” said Chiqui Reyes, business development officer of TAP DMV, in a media conference.

“We try to listen to our subscribers and viewers. We did our research and by providing them with a variety of live events and videos on demand we can give what they need for their sports entertainment needs especially during this time of the pandemic when our movements are still limited,” he added.

Available on UFC All-Access are the promotion’s live events, including Sunday’s UFC Light Heavyweight title match from Abu Dhabi between Glover Teixeira against Jan Błachowicz where the former emerged as winner.

Non-live programs such as UFC Classics, UFC Submissions, UFC The Walk, UFC Greatest Fights, UFC Ultimate Knockouts and many more can be accessed on demand.

To subscribe, log on to www.tapgo.tv or download the Tap Go app on IOS and Android. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo