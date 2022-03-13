Alkhaldi, Gebbie lead PHL campaign in Hanoi Southeast Asian Games

1 of 2

OLYMPIAN tankers Jasmine Alkhaldi and Luke Gebbie will spearhead the Philippines’ campaign in the Hanoi Southeast Asian (SEA) Games set on May 12 to 23.

The 28-year-old Ms. Alkhaldi, who snared a couple of silver medals and six bronzes in the 2019 SEA Games at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, and Mr. Gebbie, who saw action in the 2021 Tokyo Games, were in the 16-member squad that will plunge into action in diving and swimming in the biennial event.

Also in the list were 2019 SEA Games medalists Xiandi Chua, Chloe Isleta and Jean-Pierre Khouzam.

Others bound for Hanoi were Kirsten Daos, Thanya dela Cruz, Jessica Joy Geriane, Desirae Aubrey Mangaoang, Miranda Cristina Renner, Jonathan Cook, Adrian Philipp Eichler, Jerard Dominic Jacinto, Donovan Lahmann and Jaden Christian Olson with Ariana Hannah Drake as the country’s lone bet in diving.

Swimming is set May 14 to 19 while diving is slated for May 8 to 11.

“After receiving the nominations and carefully deliberating on them, we are happy to share to you the roster we submitted to the POC for the coming 31st SEA Games,” said PSI president Lani Velasco.

Absent in the squad was James Deiparine, who delivered the lone gold for the Filipinos in the last SEA Games, and Remedy Rule, a Tokyo Olympian who retired to focus on her studies.

The team is seeking to match, if not improve, on its 1-6-9 (gold-silver-bronze) haul in Capas. — Joey Villar