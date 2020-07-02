Alibaba Cloud establishes Philippines ecosystem alliance to accelerate digital transformation

Leading cloud provider aims to train 50,000 local IT professionals and help 5,000 businesses by 2023

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced the formation of the Alibaba Cloud Philippines Ecosystem Alliance with the vision to speed up the digital transformation of businesses in the country.

Spearheaded by Alibaba Cloud, the alliance is a joint initiative with local ecosystem partners to promote cloud adoption and the use of analytics intelligence among businesses of all types and sizes. It aims to become the country’s leading cloud ecosystem bringing together thousands of Alibaba Cloud’s partners and customers who have benefited from the company’s digitalization expertise, including supporting digital transformation in the different industry verticals, wide range of academic research, technology innovation and marketplace enhancement solutions.

“Philippines is a booming market with a big group of young and digital savvy population. There is strong demand on digital transformation in accordance with local government’s ‘cloud-first’ initiative. We have established local team and business coverage in the Philippines and will continue to invest in the country,” said Leo Liu, General Manager of Hong Kong, Macau, Korea and Philippines, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Alibaba Cloud currently has over 20 local partners from various industries such as retail, fintech, media, information communications technology (ICT), business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare and education. The global trusted cloud leader plans to help 5,000 businesses in the Philippines on their digital migration by end-2023.

In line with its efforts to actively prepare young, tech-savvy Filipinos for the impending shift to digital, Alibaba Cloud has also launched a series of training programs dedicated to providing the necessary training in IT. These include the Alibaba Academy Program, the Alibaba Cloud Partner Program and the Alibaba Certificate Program. Alibaba Cloud aims to train 50,000 and certify at least 10,000 IT professionals within the next three years.

“Digitalization will be the global economic bedrock in the post-COVID era. This is why we are determined to enhance our efforts in supporting businesses here in their digital transformation journeys. Through offering our technology know-how and experience in digitalization, Alibaba Cloud is ready to help local businesses accelerate their growth with the support of our partners,” said Allen Guo, Alibaba Cloud’s head for Philippines.

To assist enterprises and SMEs in the Philippines to grow and succeed in a digital society, Alibaba Cloud offers comprehensive localized cloud solutions and products in the Philippines, including leading products in computing, storage, data base, cloud network, cloud security, analytics and artificial intelligence fields, as well as solutions on New Retail, fintech and digital media.

For example, Alibaba Cloud worked with telecommunications giant PLDT, to provide hybrid cloud and security solutions for eSports matches during the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, delivering high-speed connectivity and efficient handling of high-volume online traffic.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with Alibaba Cloud as we leverage on its proven track record and experience as the Asia Pacific’s biggest cloud service provider. Alibaba Cloud has developed a wide array of solutions across the cloud ecosystem. We are looking forward to fortifying this partnership and cooperation as we face this new era of cloud modernization,” said PLDT Enterprise and International Data Regional Head for Asia Pacific, Jeff Mendoza.

To encourage more enterprises to realize the benefits from the latest cloud and analytics intelligence technologies, Alibaba Cloud has extensively trained its local workforce in the Philippines to support specific needs of clients and provide tailored solutions to address customer pain points or any challenges during digital migrations.

Alibaba Cloud has remained steadfast in its commitment to empower partners and customers as they adapt to the new normal through digitalization. The global cloud leader will invest RMB2 billion (US$283 million) in this fiscal year to bring its partners up to speed with digitalization capabilities and create joint products and solutions to benefit even more customers across all sectors.

Serving 21 regions and with 63 availability zones globally, Alibaba Cloud is ranked the number one public cloud service provider in Asia Pacific and number three globally according to Gartner. The cloud computing giant announced in April that it would invest an additional RMB200 billion (US$28 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, from operating systems, servers, to chips and network.

For more information on Alibaba Cloud and its products and solutions, customers may visit www.alibabacloud.com.









