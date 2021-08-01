FILIPINO teen tennis ace Alex M. Eala is set to compete in her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 event this week after earning a wild card berth.

Ms. Eala, 16, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, is part of the roster for the clay tournament Winners Open 2021 at Cluj-Napoca in Romania happening from Aug. 2 to 8.

She herself announced the welcome development in a Facebook post on Saturday, expressing her excitement over the new challenge she will be taking on.

The long-time Globe ambassador is coming off a successful outing in an International Tennis Federation Juniors tournament in Milan in July where she captured both the singles and doubles titles.

Ms. Eala, currently ranked 634th in the WTA and the world’s number two juniors player, now looks to sustain the same form previously as she continues to build on the gains she has had for the year, which also include winning the girls’ doubles title at the French Open.

In Romania, she will face a still-to-be-named qualifier in the Round of 32. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo