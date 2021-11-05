Every year, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) procures at least 500 new trees and 150,000 shrubs for its estates from commercial growers outside the capital. For its emerging estates, the developer estimates more than 8,000 new trees will be needed in the next five years.

To continue creating a green environment in its estates while promoting livelihood in the community, ALI works hand in hand with social enterprises through its Alagang AyalaLand program. These groups are allotted a space in the ALI development wherein they can propagate high-quality tree and plant specimens which ALI then purchases for its requirements.

“We wanted to expand the reach and support of the Alagang AyalaLand program to social enterprises that could supply some of our regular procurement needs in the company, and trees are among the most essential to our estates. Through such partnerships, we can provide the community long-term and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” said Manny Blas, head of the Alagang AyalaLand council.

Greenery fills Ayala Land Estates

Luntian is one of the social enterprises supported by the program. Located at Vermosa in Imus Cavite. It aims to produce around 6,000 pieces of commonly used plants for the estate. It will also ensure the maintenance of plants and the implementation of landscapes in some residential and commercial projects within Vermosa. For its nursery, Luntian plans to employ workers from nearby communities as the demand for landscaping supplies increases.

Meanwhile at Altaraza in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Earth Recovery Action, Inc. (ERA, Inc.), a social enterprise focusing on native trees and biodiversity facilitates Alagang AyalaLand’s CommuniTREE project. This involves setting up a nursery for sustainable production of quality native trees for landscaping and reforestation needs. For ERA, Inc., it is the “big picture” or the higher purpose that motivates them to work on the project and it goes beyond building the tree nursery. “We are planting trees for the future resiliency of cities,” shared Alan Silayan, ERA, Inc. partner and co-founder.

Mel Ignacio, Altaraza Estate Development head, also shared: “The CommuniTREE project in Altaraza will ensure that our estate will have easy access to the trees that we definitely need for our estate development. More importantly, the residents in the neighboring areas will benefit from this project as they will be afforded job opportunities that they may need especially during this time of the pandemic.”

Sustainable livelihood for social enterprises

Another social enterprise contributing to a greener ALI is the Inang Kalikasan Agriculture Cooperative (IKAC), a duly registered cooperative organized by farmers in 2019. IKAC found its roots in 2014 when the Ayala Foundation and ALI’s construction arm Makati Development Corporation (MDC) started MDC Greens Ornamental Plant Nursery. IKAC initially provided livelihood for eight families which has grown over the years to 30 families during the peak of operations.

Through Alagang AyalaLand, local communities and small businesses affected by the pandemic are supported through livelihood and job creation. The community engagement program also focuses on providing disaster relief to surrounding communities and promoting a sustainable environment.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.